GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.66 EPS

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.66), FiscalAI reports. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion.

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GE Vernova Stock Down 0.4%

GE Vernova stock opened at $1,075.19 on Wednesday. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $530.16 and a 1-year high of $1,195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $288.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09. The stock's fifty day moving average is $1,037.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $916.52.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is 5.83%.

GE Vernova News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova raised its annual revenue forecast again, reflecting stronger demand and order growth across power and electrification units. Reuters article

GE Vernova raised its annual revenue forecast again, reflecting stronger demand and order growth across power and electrification units. Positive Sentiment: Management pointed to AI-related and broader power demand as a tailwind, which could support backlog, revenue visibility, and future earnings growth. Press release

Management pointed to AI-related and broader power demand as a tailwind, which could support backlog, revenue visibility, and future earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains broadly constructive, with brokerages rating the stock a “Moderate Buy,” but recent pre-earnings commentary was focused on valuation and expectations rather than a clear catalyst. Brokerage rating article

Analyst coverage remains broadly constructive, with brokerages rating the stock a “Moderate Buy,” but recent pre-earnings commentary was focused on valuation and expectations rather than a clear catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter EPS missed Wall Street estimates by a wide margin, raising concerns that strong demand is not yet translating into expected earnings power. Earnings release

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,328.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,089.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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