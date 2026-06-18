GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Shares Up 6% - Here's Why

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) shares traded up 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,117.96 and last traded at $1,111.65. 4,325,755 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,773,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,048.86.

Get GE Vernova alerts: Sign Up

Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded GE Vernova to strong-buy , reinforcing a bullish view on the company’s growth outlook and helping support investor sentiment.

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded GE Vernova to , reinforcing a bullish view on the company’s growth outlook and helping support investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova signed a deal to help rebuild Venezuela’s power grid, adding to its backlog and highlighting continued demand for its grid and power infrastructure solutions.

GE Vernova signed a deal to help rebuild Venezuela’s power grid, adding to its backlog and highlighting continued demand for its grid and power infrastructure solutions. Positive Sentiment: The company’s 2025 Sustainability Report highlighted progress in expanding grid capacity, reducing carbon intensity, and advancing breakthrough energy technologies, which may strengthen its long-term investment case.

The company’s 2025 Sustainability Report highlighted progress in expanding grid capacity, reducing carbon intensity, and advancing breakthrough energy technologies, which may strengthen its long-term investment case. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage continues to frame GE Vernova as a key AI-and-electrification beneficiary, with investors focused on rising electricity needs from data centers and broader infrastructure buildout. 2 Industrial Stocks Worth Watching

Recent coverage continues to frame GE Vernova as a key AI-and-electrification beneficiary, with investors focused on rising electricity needs from data centers and broader infrastructure buildout. Neutral Sentiment: GE Vernova remains one of the more widely watched stocks on Zacks, suggesting heightened attention but no clear new catalyst on its own. GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

GE Vernova remains one of the more widely watched stocks on Zacks, suggesting heightened attention but no clear new catalyst on its own. Negative Sentiment: One article raised caution about chasing the stock after its sharp rally, suggesting some investors may think valuation is already stretched. GE Vernova: Never Chase A Stock, Even In An AI Power Boom

One article raised caution about chasing the stock after its sharp rally, suggesting some investors may think valuation is already stretched. Negative Sentiment: A separate report noted discretionary insider selling at GE Vernova, which can sometimes be interpreted as a cautionary signal for investors. Insiders Are Selling These 3 Stocks—Should Investors Be Concerned?

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GEV. Guggenheim raised their price target on GE Vernova from $910.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,089.88.

Read Our Latest Report on GEV

GE Vernova Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,015.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $842.37.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PVG Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 345.9% in the 1st quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 3,389 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company's stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Robinswood Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 93.8% in the first quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 5,662 shares of the company's stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 924 shares of the company's stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Vernova, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Vernova wasn't on the list.

While GE Vernova currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here