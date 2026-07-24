GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Price Down 1.7% - What's Next?

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) shares were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $997.04 and last traded at $1,013.2320. 2,482,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,810,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,031.19.

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GE Vernova News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $1,350.00 to $1,210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,328.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,133.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GEV

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.7%

The company's 50-day moving average price is $1,035.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $921.40. The firm has a market cap of $272.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 23.03%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,564 shares of the company's stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 23.9% in the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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