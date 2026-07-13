GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Price Down 4.5% - Time to Sell?

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1,038.89 and last traded at $1,042.6490. 2,152,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,792,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,091.57.

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Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on GEV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,206.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,328.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,089.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GEV

GE Vernova Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $280.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,040.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $896.97.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company's stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.7% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 23.9% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

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