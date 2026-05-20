GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading 1.3% Higher After Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $1,041.99 and last traded at $1,024.6110. Approximately 2,532,477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,722,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,011.80.The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is 5.83%.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GEV shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on GE Vernova from $910.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,328.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,090.76.

View Our Latest Report on GEV

GE Vernova Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $966.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $782.12. The company has a market cap of $275.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.51.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The company's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 110,973.4% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 34,858,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,278,224,000 after buying an additional 34,826,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,023,625 shares of the company's stock worth $16,354,691,000 after acquiring an additional 208,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,469,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,496,232,000 after buying an additional 231,392 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,249,193 shares of the company's stock worth $4,074,039,000 after acquiring an additional 68,894 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in GE Vernova by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,054,474 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,957,024,000 after buying an additional 685,466 shares in the last quarter.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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