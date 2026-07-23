GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading 4.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 4.8% during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $1,302.00 to $1,330.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. GE Vernova traded as high as $1,041.79 and last traded at $1,032.1580. 3,453,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,814,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $985.03.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus set a $1,300.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,124.12.

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Insider Activity

In other GE Vernova news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on GE Vernova to $1,330 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling more upside from current levels. Benzinga article

JPMorgan raised its price target on GE Vernova to $1,330 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling more upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley boosted its target to $1,350 and kept an overweight rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum around the stock. Benzinga article

Morgan Stanley boosted its target to $1,350 and kept an overweight rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum around the stock. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen increased its price target to $1,235 and maintained a buy rating, reflecting confidence in GE Vernova’s longer-term growth story. Benzinga article

TD Cowen increased its price target to $1,235 and maintained a buy rating, reflecting confidence in GE Vernova’s longer-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova’s Q2 update highlighted strong demand tied to AI data centers, a record backlog of about $176 billion, and raised full-year revenue and margin guidance, which supports the stock’s longer-term outlook. Reuters article

GE Vernova’s Q2 update highlighted strong demand tied to AI data centers, a record backlog of about $176 billion, and raised full-year revenue and margin guidance, which supports the stock’s longer-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also weighing the fact that GE Vernova missed EPS estimates and warned tariffs could increase costs by up to $200 million, which tempered enthusiasm despite the strong top-line trends.

Investors are also weighing the fact that GE Vernova missed EPS estimates and warned tariffs could increase costs by up to $200 million, which tempered enthusiasm despite the strong top-line trends. Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage pointed to continued strength in electrification and power orders, while noting the wind segment remains a drag on margins.

Additional coverage pointed to continued strength in electrification and power orders, while noting the wind segment remains a drag on margins. Negative Sentiment: The earnings miss and ongoing weakness in the wind business are still pressuring sentiment, even as the company’s backlog and guidance remain strong.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 32 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period.

GE Vernova Stock Up 4.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $277.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,036.29 and a 200 day moving average of $918.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.70). GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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