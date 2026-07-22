Generac (GNRC) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $2.00 per share and revenue of $1.1782 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.47. Generac had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Generac to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Generac Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $215.34 on Wednesday. Generac has a 1-year low of $134.80 and a 1-year high of $296.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $259.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.82. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 67.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus set a $275.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Generac in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Generac from $263.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Generac from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Generac from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $284.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GNRC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Generac news, insider Norman P. Taffe sold 550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,046,848. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total transaction of $1,360,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 564,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at $153,653,231.04. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,443. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Generac by 66.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 399 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its stake in Generac by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 536 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Generac by 168.5% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 674 shares of the technology company's stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company's stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc NYSE: GNRC is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac's product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

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