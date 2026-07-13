Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $284.1765.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $302.00 price target on Generac in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Generac from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Generac from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $1,360,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 564,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at $153,653,231.04. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Norman P. Taffe sold 550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,848. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $1,651,443 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth $26,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Essential Partners LLC lifted its position in Generac by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the technology company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company's stock.

Generac Price Performance

GNRC opened at $234.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Generac has a 12 month low of $134.80 and a 12 month high of $296.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.47. Generac had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 4.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Generac will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc NYSE: GNRC is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac's product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

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