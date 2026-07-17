General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Given Consensus Rating of "Reduce" by Brokerages

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Reduce" from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.1579.

Get General Mills alerts: Sign Up

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of General Mills from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of General Mills from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GIS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, insider Ricardo Fernandez sold 7,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $275,827.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 62,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,763.50. This represents a 11.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $342,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 86,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,947,288.54. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LBP AM SA purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,639,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1,824.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 895,225 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,628,000 after acquiring an additional 848,712 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 550.2% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 79,156 shares of the company's stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 66,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,246,997 shares of the company's stock worth $57,985,000 after acquiring an additional 144,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company's stock.

General Mills News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting General Mills this week:

General Mills Stock Up 3.6%

General Mills stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.22 and a beta of -0.03. General Mills has a 52 week low of $31.75 and a 52 week high of $51.68.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. General Mills had a positive return on equity of 21.37% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.General Mills's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. General Mills has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.000-3.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. General Mills's dividend payout ratio is presently -1,355.56%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc NYSE: GIS is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company's portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider General Mills, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and General Mills wasn't on the list.

While General Mills currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here