General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). In a filing disclosed on July 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in General Mills stock on June 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group NASDAQ: DSGX on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Roadhouse NASDAQ: TXRH on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares NASDAQ: TCBI on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Semtech NASDAQ: SMTC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings NYSE: RBC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microchip Technology NASDAQ: MCHP on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cytokinetics NASDAQ: CYTK on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group NASDAQ: CRDO on 6/30/2026.

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General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business's 50 day moving average price is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.80. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of -208.31 and a beta of -0.03. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.75 and a twelve month high of $54.01.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. General Mills had a positive return on equity of 21.37% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. General Mills has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.000-3.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. General Mills's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,355.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded General Mills from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GIS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 433.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,419 shares of the company's stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in General Mills by 37.2% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 7,374 shares of the company's stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in General Mills by 43.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,338 shares of the company's stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its position in General Mills by 4.0% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 18,296 shares of the company's stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 18.6% during the first quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $342,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 86,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,947,288.54. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ricardo Fernandez sold 7,995 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $275,827.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 62,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,763.50. The trade was a 11.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More General Mills News

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About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc NYSE: GIS is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company's portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

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