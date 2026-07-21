General Motors (NYSE:GM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto manufacturer reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $48.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.01 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company's revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. General Motors updated its FY 2026 guidance to 12.000-14.000 EPS.

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General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $75.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.84. The stock has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.31. General Motors has a 1 year low of $48.87 and a 1 year high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

More General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on General Motors from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GM

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,124 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $775,266.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,177,453.15. The trade was a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 99,239 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $8,445,238.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 592,242 shares in the company, valued at $50,399,794.20. The trade was a 14.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 697,388 shares of company stock valued at $57,752,596. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,477 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in General Motors by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,887 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in General Motors by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 32,683 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 43,118 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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