General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U had its price objective lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the auto manufacturer's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target points to a potential upside of 46.39% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GM. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.86.

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General Motors Trading Up 3.1%

NYSE:GM traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.97. 3,296,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,885,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.31. The firm's fifty day moving average is $78.91 and its 200-day moving average is $78.83. General Motors has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $87.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $48.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $47.01 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business's revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 79,494 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $6,599,591.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,862,007.38. This represents a 63.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $586,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,192,490. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 697,388 shares of company stock worth $57,752,596 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $918,724,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in General Motors by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $640,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830,050 shares in the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $309,380,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in General Motors by 348.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,549,170 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $216,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $171,892,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about General Motors

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General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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