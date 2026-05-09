Generate Biomedicines (NASDAQ:GENB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Generate Biomedicines (NASDAQ:GENB - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.59), Zacks reports.

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Generate Biomedicines Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of GENB stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.66. 291,612 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,861. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $12.62. Generate Biomedicines has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $15.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Generate Biomedicines from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Generate Biomedicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Generate Biomedicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Generate Biomedicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Generate Biomedicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Generate Biomedicines

About Generate Biomedicines

Generate Biomedicines, Inc NASDAQ: GENB is a biotechnology company that applies machine learning and generative artificial intelligence to the design and discovery of novel therapeutics. The company develops computational platforms to create and optimize protein sequences and biological molecules with the goal of producing new medicines across a range of modalities. Its core activities center on algorithm-driven design, iterative experimental validation, and the translation of computational outputs into candidate therapeutic molecules.

Generate’s technology combines advanced computational models with high-throughput laboratory methods to accelerate discovery and improve the likelihood of producing viable drug candidates.

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