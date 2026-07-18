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Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
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Key Points

  • Genius Sports has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy” from 19 research firms, with 14 buy ratings and 2 strong buy ratings. The average 12-month price target is $11.50.
  • The company recently reported quarterly results with revenue of $187.95 million, beating estimates, but EPS of -$0.21, which was worse than expected. Revenue still rose 30.5% year over year.
  • Institutional investors remain heavily involved in the stock, with 81.91% of shares held by institutions. Notable buyers included Invesco, which significantly increased its stake during the second quarter.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

GENI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $10.00 price objective on Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Genius Sports from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genius Sports from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genius Sports

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GENI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 17.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,339 shares of the company's stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Genius Sports by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Genius Sports by 3,584.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,220,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company's stock.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

GENI opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.91. Genius Sports has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $13.73.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $187.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.60 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The business's revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genius Sports is a global sports technology company that specializes in collecting, analyzing and distributing real-time sports data and video streams. The firm provides official data feeds, live video streaming solutions and digital engagement tools to sports leagues, federations, broadcasters and betting operators. By integrating data directly from sporting events through its network of field officials and proprietary technology, Genius Sports ensures accuracy and integrity for partners who rely on up-to-the-second information.

The company’s product suite includes a cloud-based platform for data capture and distribution, an integrity services offering designed to identify and mitigate match-fixing risks, and a suite of commercial products that power odds creation, in-game betting markets and fan engagement experiences.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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