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Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
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Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital set a $10.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Genius Sports to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genius Sports presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $11.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GENI

Genius Sports Stock Up 12.4%

Shares of GENI opened at $7.29 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.91.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.12). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 22.26%.The company had revenue of $187.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Genius Sports

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baer Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lexington Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company's stock.

About Genius Sports

(Get Free Report)

Genius Sports is a global sports technology company that specializes in collecting, analyzing and distributing real-time sports data and video streams. The firm provides official data feeds, live video streaming solutions and digital engagement tools to sports leagues, federations, broadcasters and betting operators. By integrating data directly from sporting events through its network of field officials and proprietary technology, Genius Sports ensures accuracy and integrity for partners who rely on up-to-the-second information.

The company’s product suite includes a cloud-based platform for data capture and distribution, an integrity services offering designed to identify and mitigate match-fixing risks, and a suite of commercial products that power odds creation, in-game betting markets and fan engagement experiences.

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Analyst Recommendations for Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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