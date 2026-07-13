Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on THRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Gentherm from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Gentherm from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Gentherm from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gentherm from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

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Institutional Trading of Gentherm

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 385.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 543,200 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $18,501,000 after buying an additional 431,271 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC boosted its position in Gentherm by 72.6% during the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 1,024,500 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $34,894,000 after acquiring an additional 431,072 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,080,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,213,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 635,066 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $21,630,000 after acquiring an additional 190,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company's stock.

Gentherm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $35.83 on Monday. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $39.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.86.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.31. Gentherm had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $393.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Gentherm's quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated NASDAQ: THRM is a global developer and supplier of advanced thermal management technologies for automotive, specialty vehicle, medical, consumer and industrial markets. The company's core focus lies in delivering integrated heating and cooling systems designed to enhance energy efficiency, comfort and safety across a wide range of applications. Gentherm's product portfolio includes seat thermal systems, heated and ventilated seating surfaces, steering wheel heaters, battery thermal management solutions, and climate systems for electric vehicles.

In the automotive sector, Gentherm partners with leading original equipment manufacturers to engineer and manufacture high-performance thermal solutions that meet stringent industry demands for reduced weight, lower energy consumption and improved passenger comfort.

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