Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Given New $37.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the auto parts company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.71% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Gentherm to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Gentherm from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Loop Capital set a $38.00 target price on Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Gentherm from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Gentherm from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $37.40.

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Gentherm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THRM traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.40. The company's stock had a trading volume of 369,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,941. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.77. Gentherm has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $39.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $393.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $363.82 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 1.22%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentherm

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,432 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,968 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated NASDAQ: THRM is a global developer and supplier of advanced thermal management technologies for automotive, specialty vehicle, medical, consumer and industrial markets. The company's core focus lies in delivering integrated heating and cooling systems designed to enhance energy efficiency, comfort and safety across a wide range of applications. Gentherm's product portfolio includes seat thermal systems, heated and ventilated seating surfaces, steering wheel heaters, battery thermal management solutions, and climate systems for electric vehicles.

In the automotive sector, Gentherm partners with leading original equipment manufacturers to engineer and manufacture high-performance thermal solutions that meet stringent industry demands for reduced weight, lower energy consumption and improved passenger comfort.

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