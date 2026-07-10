Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.87 and traded as high as $36.09. Gentherm shares last traded at $35.68, with a volume of 401,297 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on THRM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Gentherm from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gentherm from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Gentherm from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Gentherm from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentherm has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on THRM

Gentherm Stock Up 3.5%

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $393.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $363.81 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm's revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentherm

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THRM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Palladiem LLC bought a new position in Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated NASDAQ: THRM is a global developer and supplier of advanced thermal management technologies for automotive, specialty vehicle, medical, consumer and industrial markets. The company's core focus lies in delivering integrated heating and cooling systems designed to enhance energy efficiency, comfort and safety across a wide range of applications. Gentherm's product portfolio includes seat thermal systems, heated and ventilated seating surfaces, steering wheel heaters, battery thermal management solutions, and climate systems for electric vehicles.

In the automotive sector, Gentherm partners with leading original equipment manufacturers to engineer and manufacture high-performance thermal solutions that meet stringent industry demands for reduced weight, lower energy consumption and improved passenger comfort.

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