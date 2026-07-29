Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Gentherm from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Gentherm from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gentherm from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded Gentherm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.60.

Get Gentherm alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on Gentherm

Gentherm Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of THRM stock opened at $42.08 on Monday. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $48.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $404.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.90 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Gentherm's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 36.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Gentherm

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gentherm by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP lifted its stake in Gentherm by 4.7% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 8,294 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,500 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,018 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated NASDAQ: THRM is a global developer and supplier of advanced thermal management technologies for automotive, specialty vehicle, medical, consumer and industrial markets. The company's core focus lies in delivering integrated heating and cooling systems designed to enhance energy efficiency, comfort and safety across a wide range of applications. Gentherm's product portfolio includes seat thermal systems, heated and ventilated seating surfaces, steering wheel heaters, battery thermal management solutions, and climate systems for electric vehicles.

In the automotive sector, Gentherm partners with leading original equipment manufacturers to engineer and manufacture high-performance thermal solutions that meet stringent industry demands for reduced weight, lower energy consumption and improved passenger comfort.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gentherm, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gentherm wasn't on the list.

While Gentherm currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here