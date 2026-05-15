Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Reaches New 52-Week Low - Here's Why

Shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $95.07 and last traded at $95.2670, with a volume of 195452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.19.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Evercore set a $160.00 price target on Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Genuine Parts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Genuine Parts from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $143.71.

View Our Latest Report on GPC

Genuine Parts Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.71 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.41 and a 200 day moving average of $121.65.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 0.24%.The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Genuine Parts's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Genuine Parts's payout ratio is presently 988.37%.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total value of $43,296.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,669,700.37. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 4,136 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,806 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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