Genworth Financial (GNW) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $1.7044 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 2.96%.The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.72 billion. On average, analysts expect Genworth Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Genworth Financial Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83. Genworth Financial has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNW. Zacks Research raised Genworth Financial to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Genworth Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genworth Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on GNW

Insider Buying and Selling at Genworth Financial

In related news, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $456,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 92,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at $845,013.60. This represents a 35.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $927,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,368,883 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,769,545.41. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Genworth Financial by 12,597.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial NYSE: GNW is a leading financial security company offering a broad range of insurance products. Based in Richmond, Virginia, Genworth provides individuals and families with solutions designed to protect against long-term care expenses, secure life insurance needs and support homeownership through private mortgage insurance. With operations spanning the United States, Canada and Australia, the company serves both retail and institutional clients through a diversified portfolio of risk management services.

The company's Private Mortgage Insurance (PMI) segment offers coverage to lenders and consumers in the US, Canada and Australia, enabling homebuyers to purchase properties with lower down payments.

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