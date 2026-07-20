George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$111.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of George Weston from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$103.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$127.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotia reduced their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$106.00 to C$102.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Get George Weston alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on George Weston

George Weston Stock Performance

Shares of WN traded up C$0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$104.84. The stock had a trading volume of 145,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,733. George Weston has a 12 month low of C$82.77 and a 12 month high of C$106.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$100.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$98.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.31.

George Weston (TSE:WN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$14.64 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 21.74%. Analysts anticipate that George Weston will post 13.0245758 EPS for the current year.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston's ownership sits close to 62%. The company sold Weston Foods, a North American bakery, in early 2022, which the firm had previously wholly owned. While the two remaining entities are separate, they operate under a contractual, as well as tacit, framework of strategic business partnerships.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider George Weston, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and George Weston wasn't on the list.

While George Weston currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here