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George Weston (TSE:WN) Sets New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
George Weston logo with Consumer Defensive background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • George Weston shares hit a new 52-week high of C$107.10, up from the prior close of C$104.63, with the stock trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Analyst views remain generally positive: four analysts rate the stock Buy and two rate it Hold, resulting in a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of C$111.00. Recent targets range from C$102.00 to C$117.00.
  • The company reported quarterly revenue of C$14.64 billion and EPS of C$0.91, while operating with a high debt-to-equity ratio of 411.08 and a relatively elevated P/E ratio of 37.40.
  • Five stocks we like better than George Weston.

Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$107.10 and last traded at C$107.10, with a volume of 10840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$104.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotia lowered their price target on shares of George Weston from C$106.00 to C$102.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut their price objective on George Weston from C$127.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised George Weston from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$103.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$111.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on George Weston

George Weston Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.31. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is C$101.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$98.95.

George Weston (TSE:WN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$14.64 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 21.74%. On average, analysts expect that George Weston Limited will post 13.0245758 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About George Weston

(Get Free Report)

George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston's ownership sits close to 62%. The company sold Weston Foods, a North American bakery, in early 2022, which the firm had previously wholly owned. While the two remaining entities are separate, they operate under a contractual, as well as tacit, framework of strategic business partnerships.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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