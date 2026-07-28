George Weston (TSE:WN) Sets New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$107.10 and last traded at C$107.10, with a volume of 10840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$104.63.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotia lowered their price target on shares of George Weston from C$106.00 to C$102.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut their price objective on George Weston from C$127.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised George Weston from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$103.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$111.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on George Weston

George Weston Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.31. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is C$101.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$98.95.

George Weston (TSE:WN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$14.64 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 21.74%. On average, analysts expect that George Weston Limited will post 13.0245758 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About George Weston

George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston's ownership sits close to 62%. The company sold Weston Foods, a North American bakery, in early 2022, which the firm had previously wholly owned. While the two remaining entities are separate, they operate under a contractual, as well as tacit, framework of strategic business partnerships.

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