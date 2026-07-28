George Weston (TSE:WN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$98.95 and traded as high as C$105.35. George Weston shares last traded at C$104.63, with a volume of 143,613 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WN shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reduced their target price on George Weston from C$127.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised George Weston from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price target for the company from C$103.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Scotia cut their price target on shares of George Weston from C$106.00 to C$102.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, George Weston has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$111.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on George Weston

George Weston Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is C$101.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$98.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.31.

George Weston (TSE:WN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of C$14.64 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that George Weston Limited will post 13.0245758 earnings per share for the current year.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston's ownership sits close to 62%. The company sold Weston Foods, a North American bakery, in early 2022, which the firm had previously wholly owned. While the two remaining entities are separate, they operate under a contractual, as well as tacit, framework of strategic business partnerships.

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