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George Weston (TSE:WN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
George Weston logo with Consumer Defensive background
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Key Points

  • George Weston shares rose above their 200-day moving average, reaching C$105.35 and closing at C$104.63, compared with the moving average of C$98.95.
  • Analyst views remain generally positive, with four Buy ratings and two Holds producing a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of C$111.00. Recent targets range from C$102.00 to C$117.00.
  • The company reported quarterly revenue of C$14.64 billion and earnings of C$0.91 per share, but its valuation and leverage are notable, including a P/E ratio of 36.58 and debt-to-equity ratio of 411.08.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$98.95 and traded as high as C$105.35. George Weston shares last traded at C$104.63, with a volume of 143,613 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WN shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reduced their target price on George Weston from C$127.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised George Weston from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price target for the company from C$103.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Scotia cut their price target on shares of George Weston from C$106.00 to C$102.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, George Weston has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$111.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on George Weston

George Weston Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is C$101.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$98.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.31.

George Weston (TSE:WN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of C$14.64 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that George Weston Limited will post 13.0245758 earnings per share for the current year.

George Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston's ownership sits close to 62%. The company sold Weston Foods, a North American bakery, in early 2022, which the firm had previously wholly owned. While the two remaining entities are separate, they operate under a contractual, as well as tacit, framework of strategic business partnerships.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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