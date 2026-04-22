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Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Reaches New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Georgia Capital logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Georgia Capital hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as GBX 4,190 and last at GBX 4,185 (previous close GBX 4,050) on volume of 50,275, and is trading above its 50‑day (GBX 3,670) and 200‑day (GBX 3,146) moving averages.
  • The company has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a low P/E of 0.77, and it reported strong profitability metrics (net margin 68.15% and ROE 19.02%), indicating attractive valuation and earnings performance.
  • Georgia Capital is an investment platform focused on buying, building and exiting larger-scale businesses in Georgia, targeting assets that can reach at least GEL 300 million equity value over 3–5 years.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Georgia Capital.

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,190 and last traded at GBX 4,185, with a volume of 50275 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,050.

Georgia Capital Stock Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average is GBX 3,670.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,146.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 1,560.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Georgia Capital had a net margin of 68.15% and a return on equity of 19.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Georgia Capital PLC will post 260.9999942 earnings per share for the current year.

About Georgia Capital

(Get Free Report)

Georgia Capital PLC (“Georgia Capital” or “the Group” or “GCAP”– LSE: CGEO LN) is a platform for buying, building and developing businesses in Georgia with holdings in sectors that are expected to benefit from the continued growth and further diversification of the Georgian economy. The Group's focus is typically on larger-scale investment opportunities in Georgia, which have the potential to reach at least GEL 300 million equity value over 3-5 years from the initial investment and to monetise them through exits, as investments mature.

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