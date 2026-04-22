Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Reaches New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,190 and last traded at GBX 4,185, with a volume of 50275 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,050.

Get Georgia Capital alerts: Sign Up

Georgia Capital Stock Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average is GBX 3,670.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,146.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 1,560.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Georgia Capital had a net margin of 68.15% and a return on equity of 19.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Georgia Capital PLC will post 260.9999942 earnings per share for the current year.

About Georgia Capital

Georgia Capital PLC (“Georgia Capital” or “the Group” or “GCAP”– LSE: CGEO LN) is a platform for buying, building and developing businesses in Georgia with holdings in sectors that are expected to benefit from the continued growth and further diversification of the Georgian economy. The Group's focus is typically on larger-scale investment opportunities in Georgia, which have the potential to reach at least GEL 300 million equity value over 3-5 years from the initial investment and to monetise them through exits, as investments mature.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Georgia Capital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Georgia Capital wasn't on the list.

While Georgia Capital currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here