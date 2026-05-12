Gerald Johnson Buys 746 Shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Stock

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) Director Gerald Johnson bought 746 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $402.29 per share, for a total transaction of $300,108.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,838.06. This trade represents a 111.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gerald Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Gerald Johnson bought 215 shares of Eaton stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $419.02 per share, for a total transaction of $90,089.30.

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Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock traded down $17.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $401.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,946,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,571. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 52 week low of $311.90 and a 52 week high of $435.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.24.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm's revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. Eaton has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.050-13.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Eaton's payout ratio is 43.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Sunday. Evercore set a $453.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $428.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $457.00 to $484.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $420.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ETN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,998 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 121,162 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $44,485,000 after purchasing an additional 15,048 shares during the period. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 162,634 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $60,866,000 after acquiring an additional 9,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $3,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company's stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

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