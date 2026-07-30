German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Price Target Raised to $51.00

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "market perform" rating on the bank's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.60% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of German American Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of German American Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of German American Bancorp from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on German American Bancorp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, German American Bancorp has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $49.00.

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German American Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $51.31 on Thursday. German American Bancorp has a one year low of $36.56 and a one year high of $51.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.59. The business's fifty day moving average price is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $101.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.22 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, analysts forecast that German American Bancorp will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the bank's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 310.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,818 shares of the bank's stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company's stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company headquartered in Jasper, Indiana. Through its principal subsidiary, German American Bank, it delivers a range of community banking services tailored to individuals, small-to-medium enterprises and agricultural clients. The company's core offerings include traditional deposit accounts—such as checking, savings and certificates of deposit—alongside residential mortgage and home equity lending products.

On the commercial side, German American Bancorp provides a variety of financing solutions, including term loans, lines of credit and commercial real estate financing.

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