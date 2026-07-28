German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $50.10 and last traded at $49.9650, with a volume of 30231 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.83.

The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $101.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.22 million.

Get GABC alerts: Sign Up

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. German American Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised German American Bancorp from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on German American Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of German American Bancorp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of German American Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on German American Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On German American Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,281,704 shares of the bank's stock valued at $89,397,000 after acquiring an additional 90,203 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,847,234 shares of the bank's stock worth $72,541,000 after purchasing an additional 64,338 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,363 shares of the bank's stock worth $55,415,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,219,958 shares of the bank's stock valued at $50,982,000 after purchasing an additional 31,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 966,872 shares of the bank's stock valued at $40,406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company's stock.

German American Bancorp Price Performance

The company's 50-day moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.59.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company headquartered in Jasper, Indiana. Through its principal subsidiary, German American Bank, it delivers a range of community banking services tailored to individuals, small-to-medium enterprises and agricultural clients. The company's core offerings include traditional deposit accounts—such as checking, savings and certificates of deposit—alongside residential mortgage and home equity lending products.

On the commercial side, German American Bancorp provides a variety of financing solutions, including term loans, lines of credit and commercial real estate financing.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider German American Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and German American Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While German American Bancorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here