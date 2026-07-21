Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Receives Consensus Rating of "Reduce" from Brokerages

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Reduce" by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.7833.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Getty Images from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Getty Images from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

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Getty Images Stock Performance

Shares of GETY opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Getty Images has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $3.21.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Getty Images had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 10.94%.The company had revenue of $226.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Getty Images will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Getty Images

In other news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 59,604 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $56,027.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 121,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $114,351. This represents a 32.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael Teaster sold 38,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $30,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 488,862 shares in the company, valued at $386,200.98. This trade represents a 7.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,355 shares of company stock worth $120,542. Insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 1,201.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 275,296 shares of the company's stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 254,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Getty Images by 14.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,490 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 228,532 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Getty Images during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Getty Images by 43.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,434,545 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 742,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Getty Images by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,736 shares of the company's stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 19,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company's stock.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images NYSE: GETY is a leading global provider of digital visual content, offering an extensive library of stock photography, editorial imagery, video footage and music. The company supplies creative and rights-managed assets to a broad range of industries, including advertising, media, corporate communications and publishing. Through its online platform and licensing services, Getty Images enables customers to search, license and download multimedia content for commercial and editorial use.

Founded in 1995 by Mark Getty and Jonathan Klein, Getty Images pioneered the aggregation of photographic archives into a centralized, digital marketplace.

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