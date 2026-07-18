Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.1667.

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GTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Huntington began coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Wednesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Getty Realty from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

View Our Latest Research Report on GTY

Institutional Trading of Getty Realty

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the first quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3,996.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 380.2% during the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company's stock.

Getty Realty Stock Up 0.7%

Getty Realty stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.72. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The firm's fifty day moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average is $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $57.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $58.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Getty Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Getty Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.63%.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of service station and convenience retail properties. The company's portfolio consists primarily of fee-simple and ground-leased sites, which are leased to major national and regional fuel and convenience store operators under long-term, triple-net leases. This structure provides Getty Realty with a stable stream of contractual rental income and limited operational responsibilities.

Founded in 1981, Getty Realty became a publicly listed company in 2005 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTY.

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