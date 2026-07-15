Getty Realty (GTY) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Getty Realty to post earnings of $0.4608 per share and revenue of $58.4510 million for the quarter. Getty Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.52 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $57.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Getty Realty's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Getty Realty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Getty Realty Trading Up 0.1%

GTY stock opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $34.91. The business's 50-day moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average is $32.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Getty Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTY. Weiss Ratings raised Getty Realty from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Getty Realty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GTY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Getty Realty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 97,967 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. VARCOV Co. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $733,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,577 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 26,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of service station and convenience retail properties. The company's portfolio consists primarily of fee-simple and ground-leased sites, which are leased to major national and regional fuel and convenience store operators under long-term, triple-net leases. This structure provides Getty Realty with a stable stream of contractual rental income and limited operational responsibilities.

Founded in 1981, Getty Realty became a publicly listed company in 2005 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTY.

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