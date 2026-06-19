Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Hold" by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities set a $3.50 price objective on Gevo and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Gevo in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Gevo in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Gevo from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Gevo from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

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Insider Activity at Gevo

In related news, Director Patrick R. Gruber sold 186,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $328,185.44. Following the sale, the director owned 3,728,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,563,027.68. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,431,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,148.88. This represents a 6.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 900,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,651 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gevo

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 92,965 shares of the energy company's stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the energy company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,137 shares of the energy company's stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,927 shares of the energy company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company's stock.

Gevo Stock Up 3.4%

GEVO stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a market cap of $374.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.99. Gevo has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.97.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $42.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 19.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. Analysts anticipate that Gevo will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc NASDAQ: GEVO is a renewable chemicals and biofuels company that develops and produces low-carbon alternatives to petroleum-based products. The company's core technology platform converts fermentable sugars into isobutanol, which can be further processed into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), renewable gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. Gevo's integrated biorefinery model combines fermentation, recovery, and downstream processing to deliver scalable, drop-in replacements for conventional fossil-derived hydrocarbons.

Gevo's primary products include isobutanol, a four-carbon alcohol used as a building block for various fuels and chemicals, and hydrocarbon fuels that meet ASTM specifications for aviation and road transport.

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