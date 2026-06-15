Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) COO Christopher Michael Ryan Sells 35,196 Shares

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO - Get Free Report) COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 35,196 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $50,330.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,279,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,320.35. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Christopher Michael Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 27th, Christopher Michael Ryan sold 87,700 shares of Gevo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $154,352.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Christopher Michael Ryan sold 29,797 shares of Gevo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $88,199.12.

On Monday, March 30th, Christopher Michael Ryan sold 100,000 shares of Gevo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $276,000.00.

Gevo Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ GEVO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.43. 3,021,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,593,225. The stock has a market cap of $348.08 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. Gevo, Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.97.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $42.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $44.90 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 19.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GEVO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Gevo in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Gevo in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research cut Gevo from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities set a $3.50 price objective on Gevo and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Gevo from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $2.75.

View Our Latest Report on GEVO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEVO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gevo by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,484,697 shares of the energy company's stock worth $30,350,000 after purchasing an additional 455,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,424,375 shares of the energy company's stock worth $16,849,000 after purchasing an additional 944,287 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,878,866 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,381 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC grew its stake in Gevo by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 4,138,251 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gevo by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,278,261 shares of the energy company's stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 61,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company's stock.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc NASDAQ: GEVO is a renewable chemicals and biofuels company that develops and produces low-carbon alternatives to petroleum-based products. The company's core technology platform converts fermentable sugars into isobutanol, which can be further processed into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), renewable gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. Gevo's integrated biorefinery model combines fermentation, recovery, and downstream processing to deliver scalable, drop-in replacements for conventional fossil-derived hydrocarbons.

Gevo's primary products include isobutanol, a four-carbon alcohol used as a building block for various fuels and chemicals, and hydrocarbon fuels that meet ASTM specifications for aviation and road transport.

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