Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Sets New 52-Week Low - What's Next?

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.30 and last traded at $37.76, with a volume of 175627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.07.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROCK shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $268.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.13 million. Gibraltar Industries had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%. The business's revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.650-4.050 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Gibraltar Industries

In other news, CEO William T. Bosway bought 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.29 per share, for a total transaction of $172,305.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 228,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,733,374.65. This represents a 2.01% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Metcalf acquired 12,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.35 per share, for a total transaction of $502,115.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $625,425. This trade represents a 407.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders bought 19,444 shares of company stock worth $775,070. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,122,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 147,068 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company's stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc NASDAQ: ROCK is a leading manufacturer of building products and infrastructure solutions for the residential, commercial, industrial and utility markets. The company designs, engineers and markets a broad portfolio of highly engineered products to reinforce structures, improve energy efficiency and enhance safety and durability. Gibraltar's Building Products segment includes metal roofing, siding, ventilation and structural support systems for homes and light commercial facilities, while its Infrastructure Solutions segment supplies transmission and distribution hardware, storm response equipment and renewable energy supports to utility and civil markets.

In the Building Products segment, Gibraltar offers metal and composite solutions such as roof and siding panels, deck and solar shading supports, chimney and venting systems, railings and fencing.

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