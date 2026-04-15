Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Stock Price Down 5.7% - Here's What Happened

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.74 and last traded at $39.1610. 68,366 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 340,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.53.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gibraltar Industries has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ROCK

Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 6.7%

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Gibraltar Industries had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $268.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries's quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.650-4.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gibraltar Industries news, CEO William T. Bosway bought 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.29 per share, for a total transaction of $172,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 228,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,733,374.65. This trade represents a 2.01% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James S. Metcalf bought 12,444 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.35 per share, for a total transaction of $502,115.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,425. This trade represents a 407.20% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 19,444 shares of company stock worth $775,070 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Boston Partners lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 3,483.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 923,711 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $45,993,000 after purchasing an additional 897,935 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 694.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 536,668 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,703,000 after purchasing an additional 469,111 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,758,000. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,304,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,700,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc NASDAQ: ROCK is a leading manufacturer of building products and infrastructure solutions for the residential, commercial, industrial and utility markets. The company designs, engineers and markets a broad portfolio of highly engineered products to reinforce structures, improve energy efficiency and enhance safety and durability. Gibraltar's Building Products segment includes metal roofing, siding, ventilation and structural support systems for homes and light commercial facilities, while its Infrastructure Solutions segment supplies transmission and distribution hardware, storm response equipment and renewable energy supports to utility and civil markets.

In the Building Products segment, Gibraltar offers metal and composite solutions such as roof and siding panels, deck and solar shading supports, chimney and venting systems, railings and fencing.

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