Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Hold Rating

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.02, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $75.08. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $268.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $265.13 million. Gibraltar Industries had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.650-4.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Gibraltar Industries news, CEO William T. Bosway purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.37 per share, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,539,301.45. This represents a 0.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Metcalf purchased 12,444 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.35 per share, with a total value of $502,115.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $625,425. This trade represents a 407.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 19,444 shares of company stock valued at $775,070. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Gibraltar Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,698,746 shares of the construction company's stock worth $83,987,000 after buying an additional 13,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,363,153 shares of the construction company's stock worth $67,394,000 after buying an additional 74,427 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 986,324 shares of the construction company's stock worth $48,764,000 after buying an additional 32,764 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 3,483.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 923,711 shares of the construction company's stock worth $45,993,000 after buying an additional 897,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 694.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 536,668 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,703,000 after buying an additional 469,111 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc NASDAQ: ROCK is a leading manufacturer of building products and infrastructure solutions for the residential, commercial, industrial and utility markets. The company designs, engineers and markets a broad portfolio of highly engineered products to reinforce structures, improve energy efficiency and enhance safety and durability. Gibraltar's Building Products segment includes metal roofing, siding, ventilation and structural support systems for homes and light commercial facilities, while its Infrastructure Solutions segment supplies transmission and distribution hardware, storm response equipment and renewable energy supports to utility and civil markets.

In the Building Products segment, Gibraltar offers metal and composite solutions such as roof and siding panels, deck and solar shading supports, chimney and venting systems, railings and fencing.

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