Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GBNXF. TD Securities raised shares of Gibson Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Gibson Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th.

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Gibson Energy Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBNXF opened at $21.54 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average is $20.55. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $22.23.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 1.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy is a midstream energy services company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, that provides crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined products storage, terminalling, processing and transportation. With a network of terminals, pipelines, truck racks and processing facilities, the company serves producers, refiners, marketers and other midstream operators across Western Canada and parts of the U.S. Its comprehensive offerings include product handling, blending, distribution and marketing services tailored to meet fluctuating energy market demands.

Gibson Energy's infrastructure portfolio includes crude oil and refined product terminals, an NGL fractionation facility and bulk storage sites strategically located near key supply basins such as the Alberta oil sands region and the U.S.

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