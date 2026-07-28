Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Reaches New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $22.42 and last traded at $22.42, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 16.57%.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GBNXF shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Scotiabank reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research lowered Gibson Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Gibson Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on GBNXF

Gibson Energy Stock Up 2.7%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.62.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy is a midstream energy services company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, that provides crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined products storage, terminalling, processing and transportation. With a network of terminals, pipelines, truck racks and processing facilities, the company serves producers, refiners, marketers and other midstream operators across Western Canada and parts of the U.S. Its comprehensive offerings include product handling, blending, distribution and marketing services tailored to meet fluctuating energy market demands.

Gibson Energy's infrastructure portfolio includes crude oil and refined product terminals, an NGL fractionation facility and bulk storage sites strategically located near key supply basins such as the Alberta oil sands region and the U.S.

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