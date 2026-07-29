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Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Gibson Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Gibson Energy shares opened sharply higher, rising from a prior close of $21.58 to $23.12, though trading volume was limited at 1,001 shares.
  • Analyst sentiment remains generally positive, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating: one analyst recommends Strong Buy, four Buy, three Hold and one Sell.
  • The company beat quarterly earnings expectations, reporting $0.34 in EPS versus the $0.21 consensus estimate, while revenue matched forecasts at $2.35 billion. Analysts expect full-year EPS of $0.71.
  • Five stocks we like better than Gibson Energy.

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.5825, but opened at $23.12. Gibson Energy shares last traded at $23.12, with a volume of 1,001 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GBNXF. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Gibson Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 18.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy is a midstream energy services company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, that provides crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined products storage, terminalling, processing and transportation. With a network of terminals, pipelines, truck racks and processing facilities, the company serves producers, refiners, marketers and other midstream operators across Western Canada and parts of the U.S. Its comprehensive offerings include product handling, blending, distribution and marketing services tailored to meet fluctuating energy market demands.

Gibson Energy's infrastructure portfolio includes crude oil and refined product terminals, an NGL fractionation facility and bulk storage sites strategically located near key supply basins such as the Alberta oil sands region and the U.S.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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