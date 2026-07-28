Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Shares Up 4% After Analyst Upgrade

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI - Get Free Report) shares rose 4% during trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$29.00 to C$32.00. The company traded as high as C$31.94 and last traded at C$31.63. 593,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 805,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.40.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GEI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Gibson Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TD upgraded Gibson Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Gibson Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$29.10.

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Gibson Energy Stock Up 5.0%

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.88. The stock's 50-day moving average price is C$29.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.69. The company has a market cap of C$5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.11.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 1.37%.The business had revenue of C$4.83 billion during the quarter.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Gibson Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.51%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson is a leading liquids Infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products, as well as waterborne vessel loading. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are located across North America, with core terminal assets in Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, Ingleside and Wink, Texas, and a facility in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

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