Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets' price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.76% from the stock's current price.

GEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TD raised shares of Gibson Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Gibson Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$29.10.

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Gibson Energy Price Performance

GEI stock traded up C$1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$31.76. The company had a trading volume of 780,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,144. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.69. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$22.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.94. The company has a market cap of C$5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.88.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.83 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 1.37%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson is a leading liquids Infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products, as well as waterborne vessel loading. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are located across North America, with core terminal assets in Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, Ingleside and Wink, Texas, and a facility in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

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