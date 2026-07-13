Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.2143.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIL shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector outperform" rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

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Gildan Activewear Stock Down 0.1%

GIL stock opened at $52.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.11. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.16 and a 200-day moving average of $60.56.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.10%.Gildan Activewear's revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Gildan Activewear's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 14.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 613,324 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $31,648,000 after purchasing an additional 75,530 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 17.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,026,915 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $155,749,000 after purchasing an additional 440,770 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,208 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,684 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,566 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company's stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc NYSE: GIL is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

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