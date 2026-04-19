Free Trial
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Gildan Activewear logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Consensus "Buy" — Seven brokerages cover Gildan with an average rating of Buy (2 Hold, 3 Buy, 2 Strong Buy) and a one‑year average price target of C$85.75; TD raised its target to C$80 and Desjardins to C$108.
  • Quarterly results — Gildan reported C$1.31 EPS on C$1.41 billion in revenue, with a 20.25% ROE and an 11.0% net margin; analysts expect roughly C$4.55 in EPS for the current year.
  • Dividend increase — The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.249 (annualized $1.00), yielding about 1.2% with a payout ratio near 34.6%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL - Get Free Report) NYSE: GIL has earned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$85.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on GIL shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Desjardins upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$95.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIL

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$82.04 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is C$85.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$85.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.08. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of C$55.71 and a 52 week high of C$100.44.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL - Get Free Report) NYSE: GIL last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$1.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 11.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 4.5460385 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Gildan Activewear's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.64%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel. The Company's product offering includes activewear, underwear, socks, and intimates sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters, embellishers, retailers or e-commerce platforms, as well as global lifestyle brand companies. Gildan markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands including Gildan®, Hanes®, Comfort Colors®, American Apparel®, ALLPRO¿, GOLDTOE®, Peds®, Bali®, Playtex®, Maidenform®, Bonds®, as well as Champion® which is under an exclusive licensing agreement for the printwear channel in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Gildan Activewear Right Now?

Before you consider Gildan Activewear, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gildan Activewear wasn't on the list.

While Gildan Activewear currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines