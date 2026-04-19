Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Brokerages

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL - Get Free Report) NYSE: GIL has earned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$85.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on GIL shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Desjardins upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$95.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th.

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Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$82.04 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is C$85.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$85.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.08. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of C$55.71 and a 52 week high of C$100.44.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL - Get Free Report) NYSE: GIL last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$1.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 11.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 4.5460385 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Gildan Activewear's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.64%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel. The Company's product offering includes activewear, underwear, socks, and intimates sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters, embellishers, retailers or e-commerce platforms, as well as global lifestyle brand companies. Gildan markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands including Gildan®, Hanes®, Comfort Colors®, American Apparel®, ALLPRO¿, GOLDTOE®, Peds®, Bali®, Playtex®, Maidenform®, Bonds®, as well as Champion® which is under an exclusive licensing agreement for the printwear channel in the U.S.

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