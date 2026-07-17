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Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Shares Acquired Rep. Thomas H. Kean, Jr.

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Gildan Activewear logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Rep. Thomas H. Kean Jr. disclosed buying Gildan Activewear shares worth between $1,001 and $15,000 on June 2, reported in his KEAN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP account.
  • Gildan Activewear recently posted better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $0.43 versus $0.36 expected and revenue of $1.17 billion, up 63.8% from a year earlier.
  • The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.249 per share, and analysts currently rate the stock Moderate Buy with a consensus price target of $78.21.
  • Interested in Gildan Activewear? Here are five stocks we like better.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (Republican-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. NYSE: GIL. In a filing disclosed on July 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Gildan Activewear stock on June 2nd. The trade occurred in the Representative's "KEAN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP" account.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Analog Devices NASDAQ: ADI on 6/30/2026.
  • Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of S&P Global NYSE: SPGI on 6/29/2026.
  • Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Markel Group NYSE: MKL on 6/29/2026.
  • Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson NYSE: JNJ on 6/29/2026.
  • Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of ESAB NYSE: ESAB on 6/24/2026.
  • Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOGL on 6/24/2026.
  • Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of ESAB NYSE: ESAB on 6/22/2026.
  • Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Gildan Activewear NYSE: GIL on 6/17/2026.
  • Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals NYSE: WPM on 6/4/2026.
  • Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOGL on 6/2/2026.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $53.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $55.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.11. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $73.69.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Gildan Activewear's payout ratio is 58.82%.

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,593,203 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $589,508,000 after acquiring an additional 98,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,566,962 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $472,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,729 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,911,589 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $384,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,718 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,860,108 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $429,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,279 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,706,078 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $373,122,000 after purchasing an additional 909,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GIL. Scotia dropped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector outperform" rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $78.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GIL

About Representative Kean

Thomas Kean Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Kean (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Thomas Kean Jr. lives in Westfield, New Jersey. Kean earned a master’s degree from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. His career experience includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency during the George H.W. Bush administration and as an advisor to former U.S. Representative Bob Franks, a firefighter, and an emergency medical technician. Kean has served as the vice president of a fire department.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc NYSE: GIL is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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