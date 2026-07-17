Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Shares Unloaded Rep. Thomas H. Kean, Jr.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (Republican-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. NYSE: GIL. In a filing disclosed on July 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Gildan Activewear stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "KEAN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP" account.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

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Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of GIL stock opened at $53.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $73.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.26.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Gildan Activewear's dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,760,253 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $77,838,000 after acquiring an additional 503,359 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 186,585 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,510 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GIL. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Scotia cut their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $78.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gildan Activewear

About Representative Kean

Thomas Kean Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Kean (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Thomas Kean Jr. lives in Westfield, New Jersey. Kean earned a master’s degree from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. His career experience includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency during the George H.W. Bush administration and as an advisor to former U.S. Representative Bob Franks, a firefighter, and an emergency medical technician. Kean has served as the vice president of a fire department.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc NYSE: GIL is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

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