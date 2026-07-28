Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Given a C$108.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL - Get Free Report) NYSE: GIL has been assigned a C$108.00 target price by analysts at Desjardins in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Desjardins' target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.07% from the stock's previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$88.00.

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Gildan Activewear Price Performance

GIL traded up C$0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$72.45. The company's stock had a trading volume of 214,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,423. The business's 50-day moving average price is C$76.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$82.52. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$63.41 and a 12 month high of C$100.44. The stock has a market cap of C$13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.07.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL - Get Free Report) NYSE: GIL last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 4.5460385 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Gildan Activewear

In other news, Director Deepak Kumar Khandelwal acquired 5,000 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$79.80 per share, with a total value of C$399,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$399,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company's stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel. The Company's product offering includes activewear, underwear, socks, and intimates sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters, embellishers, retailers or e-commerce platforms, as well as global lifestyle brand companies. Gildan markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands including Gildan®, Hanes®, Comfort Colors®, American Apparel®, ALLPRO¿, GOLDTOE®, Peds®, Bali®, Playtex®, Maidenform®, Bonds®, as well as Champion® which is under an exclusive licensing agreement for the printwear channel in the U.S.

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