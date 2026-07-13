Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.0370.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock opened at $129.83 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $157.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,524,408.40. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $1,894,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 607,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,674,826.57. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,824,500. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,617,152,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $517,808,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3,763.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,223,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $518,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,999 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,121,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,837,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,097,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $14,863,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,692 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gilead Sciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gilead Sciences wasn't on the list.

While Gilead Sciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here