Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Downgraded by Leerink Partners to Market Perform

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Leerink Partners from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $127.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Leerink Partners' price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.66% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $158.33.

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Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $133.21 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $157.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business's fifty day moving average is $129.72 and its 200 day moving average is $135.37. The stock has a market cap of $165.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $371,760.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 124,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,395,077.28. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 171,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,524,408.40. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,000 shares of company stock worth $9,978,740. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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