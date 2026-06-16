Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Insider Johanna Mercier Sells 3,000 Shares

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $371,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 124,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,395,077.28. This trade represents a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Johanna Mercier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $3,676,120.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total transaction of $422,880.00.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts: Sign Up

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.23. 9,381,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,008,783. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.46 and a 1 year high of $157.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.32. The company has a market cap of $157.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is 44.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

Key Stories Impacting Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA accepted Gilead’s filing for Yeztugo , a potential once-weekly oral HIV prevention pill. If approved, it could expand Gilead’s PrEP offering and strengthen its long-term HIV revenue stream. Article Title

The FDA accepted Gilead’s filing for , a potential once-weekly oral HIV prevention pill. If approved, it could expand Gilead’s PrEP offering and strengthen its long-term HIV revenue stream. Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an Overweight rating and set a $155 price target , implying meaningful upside from current levels and reinforcing a bullish analyst view on Gilead’s pipeline and earnings outlook.

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an rating and set a , implying meaningful upside from current levels and reinforcing a bullish analyst view on Gilead’s pipeline and earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary also highlighted Gilead’s growing momentum in liver disease after approvals and trial progress in that area, which could diversify growth beyond HIV and improve investor confidence. Article Title

Recent commentary also highlighted Gilead’s growing momentum in liver disease after approvals and trial progress in that area, which could diversify growth beyond HIV and improve investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: The FDA assigned a PDUFA date of February 2, 2027 for Yeztugo, meaning the catalyst is important but still months away, so the near-term impact is limited.

The FDA assigned a for Yeztugo, meaning the catalyst is important but still months away, so the near-term impact is limited. Negative Sentiment: Gilead shares have recently traded below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, suggesting the stock still faces technical headwinds despite the latest positive developments.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $2,617,152,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $517,808,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3,763.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,223,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $518,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,999 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,121,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,837,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,688 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,097,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $14,863,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gilead Sciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gilead Sciences wasn't on the list.

While Gilead Sciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here