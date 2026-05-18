Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Insider Sells $3,676,120.00 in Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $3,676,120.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 125,779 shares in the company, valued at $16,513,524.91. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Johanna Mercier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total value of $422,880.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $432,690.00.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total value of $4,324,320.00.

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Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.67. 5,181,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,755,550. The firm's fifty day moving average is $137.76 and its 200-day moving average is $133.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.84 and a 12-month high of $157.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.Gilead Sciences's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is 44.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GILD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 118,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $13,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.6% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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